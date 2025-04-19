WrestleMania 41 Results 4/19/25

WrestleMania 41 Saturday takes place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk (with Paul Heyman), Gunther vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship, The War Raiders vs. The New Day for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship, Jade Cargill vs. Naomi, as well as El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio (or a replacement).

The following are complete WrestleMania 41 results from Saturday, April 19, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 4-11pm EST. on Peacock and Netflix.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 RESULTS – APRIL 19, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then hear “Timeless” by The Weeknd as we see a shot of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Michael Cole welcomes us to the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Saturday. The camera shows arrival shots of Seth Rollins and others, and settles at the pre-show panel, where Cole is seated with Pat McAfee, Big E. and Wade Barrett.

They run down the lineup for tonight’s show and then begin kicking it to other members of the broadcast team, such as Joe Tessitore, Sam Roberts and others, who give their thoughts on some of tonight’s scheduled matches. We also check in with Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg, Byron Saxton and others.

Back at the panel, after some more banter, Cole gets hyped up in an attempt to transition to some kind of Selfie-Cam segment. As it turns out, he got ahead of himself, as that’s not until later. The rest of the panelists mess with him as he blushes and introduces Hall of Fame highlights.

We’re told by Cole on the broadcast that Rey Mysterio’s injury situation is legitimate, and that whether or not he competes as scheduled against El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41 will be a “game time decision” that the company will have to make.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

