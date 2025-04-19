Videos: Triple H enters the WWE Hall of Fame

Shawn Michaels comes out to induct Triple H into the WWE hall of fame after a video package.

Shawn says Triple H is going into the butt kissing HOF and it’s a very special night.

He says Triple H is The Game, The King Of Kings and has had some of the greatest rivalries in WWE history with himself, The Rock, Mick Foley, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns and many more.

HBK says Triple H didn’t walk into WWE to take over and he had no idea how big he would become but marrying the bosses daughter certainly helped.

He says he didn’t need it though because he’s more than capable and he married a beautiful woman in Stephanie McMahon.

HBK says Stephanie may have wondered about their relationship sometimes over the years but they never kissed if it wasn’t on television.

Shawn says when it comes to him it was not an easy choice to be his friend but he’s so thankful that Triple H chose to be all these years.

He says Triple H didn’t know he would turn his life around but he stuck by him because that’s the type of man and human being he is and he always has been.

He says Triple H has molded WWE into what it is today and created a whole new generation with NXT and the future stars of the company.

HBK says Paul is his boss and he emails him at 1am in the morning even though he goes to bed at 9pm and has a job that was suppose to be temporary which wound up with him taking over NXT.

He says Triple H never left him through the 90’s and through his life so he’s never going to leave his side either and The Kliq is 4 Life.

Michaels says Triple H is the man to take WWE into the future and he’s doing it and people feel more confident with him at the helm and keeping them the largest promotion in the world.

He then says he loves Triple H as he introduces him and welcomes him into the 2025 Hall of Fame.

The Game says it doesn’t get any better than this and if you can find one true friend in life you are blessed and HBK makes him a billionaire.

He says since he found out he was getting inducted he had no idea what he was going to say and he still has no idea and the longer he thought about it the harder it got for him.

Triple H says it’s not his day, it’s about the people who got him to this point and that’s his family and friends and all the stars in WWE.

He says his mom is the one who taught him how to be in DX and his parents taught him a great work ethic because that’s what’s right.

He says Steve Austin and Mick Foley were guys that were always there to give him advice and give him direction and it meant so much to him along with guys like The Rock and The Undertaker.

Triple H says when he was in WCW, William Regal made sure he got out of there and told him that WWE would make him a huge star

He says he will never forget that and he would do absolutely anything for Regal as he cries.

Triple H says his brotherhood with HBK, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn and X-Pac is one that will last forever and they all have their strengths each and every one of them.

He says he misses Hall everyday and he’s gotten to work with so many incredible people in his career and he learned so much like he did from Ric Flair.

Triple H says he will always be thankful for Steve Austin for being honest with him and Mick Foley for making him as tough as he could be

He thanks Dave Batista and Randy Orton along with Ric Flair for their ride together in Evolution and changing the business together.

The Game says Evolution taught him how to give back because he got to watch Orton and Batista become the successful men they are today

Triple H says he has to mention Vince McMahon because he wouldn’t be here without him.

He says he allowed him to learn and he has also been a father in law to him and his family.

Triple H says he’s his kids grandfather so it’s complicated but he’s grateful and loves him so much and thanks him for everything.

Triple H says a few years ago he had a health scare and he went to the doctor and found out he was having very serious heart failure.

He says he was on the 1 yard line and it was almost all over for him so he takes life as a gift now and each and every day is special.

Triple H says the little things don’t bother him as much as they used to because those things don’t really matter when it can all end, so live life to the fullest.

He says now he lives for his family, his daughters and WWE and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Triple H says Stephanie is his best friend, his rock and his everything and she’s the best person he could ever spend his life with

He says the truth is he did pretty good for a guy who was just trying to become a star in WWE by marrying the bosses daughter.

He thanks Nick Khan for everything he’s done for him and with him and says he’s a great friend and an incredible business partner.

Triple H says he’s still is and will always be a kid doing what he loves each and every day and just living his dream in WWE.

He says everybody should always tell people to live their dream and encourage them to succeed because that’s what life is all about.

He then thanks the entire roster and the fans for making it all possible and promises to do everything in his power to keep WWE going for generations to come.

