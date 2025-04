Video: WWE unveils a brand new statue of Triple H

– WWE has unveiled a brand new statue of Triple H to honor his Hall of Fame induction

TRIPLE H GETS GIFTED A STATUE AT THE WWE HALL OF FAME WELL DESERVED ❤️#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/sPJH83CEmJ — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 19, 2025

– X-Pac has arrived at the WWE hall of fame ceremony.

“Triple H you could tell when we were younger was just made for all of this”

