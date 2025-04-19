Video: Pat McAfee says he’s heard rumors of Trump appearing at Wrestlemania 41

There’s a buzz in the air as WrestleMania 41 looms just hours away. The two-night spectacle promises surprises, unforgettable moments, and high-stakes matchups. But beyond the in-ring action, a different kind of question is making the rounds – will Donald Trump make an appearance?

During today’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” Pat McAfee indicted that he’s heard rumors that Trump will be appearing at the event.

A report from Las Vegas Locally goes even further, stating, “President Trump will reportedly make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this weekend. He may even have an “in ring” role during one of the matches.”

This news should be taken with a grain of salt and is by no means confirmed at this point.

DID PAT MCAFEE JUST SAY DONALD TRUMP WITH THE ULA FALA IS GOING TO SHOW UP IN VEGAS???? #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/qwtH8xfbp0 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 18, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

