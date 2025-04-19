Video: Notes and quotes from the WWE hall of fame red carpet event

Apr 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Paul Heyman on Triple H: “Triple H means everything to this business. Steered us away from chaos and done it with honour and considering the shoes he had to fill”

Randy Orton on Triple H: “I’m very proud of Hunter. This is a very close second to seeing my Dad go into the Hall of Fame. I wouldn’t be here in WWE if it wasn’t for Triple H without that Evolution movement”

Charlotte Flair shoots on Tiffany Stratton and talks about Triple H: “Having time off really gave me clarity on enjoying the moment even though it did get personal (with Tiffany Stratton)”

Charlotte said she first met Triple H at 6 years old. Went from being Dad’s friend, to person who hired her to being her boss. He deserves everything.

Jey Uso on Triple H: “I grew up like he did, wrestling my dad a million times… he damn near raised me!”

Tiffany Stratton shoots on Charlotte Flair from the red carpet: “There’s no doubt that Charlotte Flair is my dream opponent and to have my WrestleMania debut against her is something you dream of”

– Tiffany and Ludwig hit the red carpet

Ludwig: “My English isn’t good enough to express you how proud I am of Tiffany”

– A Becky Lynch sighting:

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kairi Sane

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal