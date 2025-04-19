Video: Michelle McCool enters the WWE hall of fame

Undertaker proudly inducts his wife, Michelle McCool into the 2025 #WWEHOF! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FHUxLE7eF1 — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

Michelle McCool is inducted by her husband, The Undertaker, who is going by Mark tonight.

“Grit doesn’t mean you don’t feel the pain. It means you keep showing up when it hurts.”

Layla is in the crowd, Michelle brings up when the Divas are told not to throw punches because they look too good.

She mentions a time when Mae Young wanted to fight Lay-Cool in a No-DQ Match.

She talks about not giving up and how she’s been battling a liver/kidney disease for the last 25 years.

McCool hints at a reunion for Lay-Cool.

"Don't let the noise around you, drown out the truth inside you because your calling is bigger than their commentary." Even during the challenging days of the Divas era, WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool NEVER backed down from a fight! #WWEHOF

