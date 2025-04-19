Video: Lex Luger enters the WWE hall of fame

Apr 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Diamond Dallas Page comes out to induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame

– He says today he inducts another one of his brother into the Hall Of Fame and we honor a transformation and a rebirth of a man.

– He says Luger was born fast and strong and had an incredible career as a physical specimen and became The Total Package of the business.

– He says after moving from WWE to WCW, Luger made waves around the world but he also ruined himself in the process in his personal life.

– DDP says he was there the day that Lex became paralyzed but it never stopped him from living his life and he found the strength to overcome.

– He says tonight we celebrate Lex Luger and the legend he has become today.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kairi Sane

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal