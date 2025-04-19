Video: Lex Luger enters the WWE hall of fame

Diamond Dallas Page comes out to induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame

– He says today he inducts another one of his brother into the Hall Of Fame and we honor a transformation and a rebirth of a man.

– He says Luger was born fast and strong and had an incredible career as a physical specimen and became The Total Package of the business.

– He says after moving from WWE to WCW, Luger made waves around the world but he also ruined himself in the process in his personal life.

– DDP says he was there the day that Lex became paralyzed but it never stopped him from living his life and he found the strength to overcome.

– He says tonight we celebrate Lex Luger and the legend he has become today.

Lex Luger stands from his wheelchair at WWE Hall of Fame 2025 ❤️pic.twitter.com/ukzBbg8lxn — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 19, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer, Lex Luger, proudly stands at the podium to tell a story about wrestling fans giving him a new outlook on life. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/pIOZPrUGv7 — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

