Video: CM Punk inducts the Hart-Austin Wrestlemania match into the hall of fame

CM Punk says he was given two minute to induct Steve Austin and Bret Hart for their match at Wrestlemania 13.

He says he could talk about them all day and that match because it really was the perfect match and meant so much to so many.

Punk says it inspired a whole new generation of stars across the entire business and it was the perfect storm with two men that mean so much to him.

He says a lot of his mentors are gone like Roddy Piper and Eddie Guerrero, but Austin and Hart are here and they deserve their flowers as they come out and a great statue is unveiled of them together.

Bret says he wants to remind everybody that he’s the first 3-time HOFer and the night they had that match he knew it was the best there ever would be.

He says he and Steve always had trust and respect for each other as he gives Austin the mic.

Austin says he’s talked about the match so much in his career but it never gets old to him.

He says he was a trash talking heel and Bret was a top babyface and it was personal and it was real and together it was absolute magic.

Austin says Bret was his friend and his mentor and they changed the business together and thats the bottom line because Stone Cold said so!

The first-ever "WWE Immortal Moment" salutes an epic encounter between Bret “The Hitman” Hart and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/KxD5tZpS6G — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

CM Punk welcomes out Bret "The Hitman" Hart & "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to receive the inaugural "WWE Immortal Moment" Award! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/JX4AQSFSkL — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

Bret "The Hitman" Hart & "Stone Cold" Steve Austin discuss what made their match at #WrestleMania 13 so iconic as they accept the first-ever "WWE Immortal Moment" Award! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/N21pZ3SNMP — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

