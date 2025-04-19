TLC match for the WWE Tag Team titles set up for next week’s Smackdown

Next week’s episode of Smackdown will have a TLC match for the WWE Tag Team titles as the tag team division in Smackdown continues to get out of control.

Motor City Machine Guns were wrestling for the titles against The Street Profits last night on Smackdown but that match got interrupted after Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano of DIY interfered.

In a backstage segment later, Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis told the three teams that the situation will be handled on the first Smackdown post-WrestleMania next week as all three teams face each other in a tables, ladders, and chairs match.

Also set for next week is the return of Aleister Black, whose final vignette showed the date of 4.25.25.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

