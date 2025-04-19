Rumored location for NXT Worlds Collide, update on Rey Mysterio, Matt Cardona attends WWE HOF

– WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE NXT Worlds Collide with AAA is expected to take place on Saturday June 7th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

– During the Wrestlemania pre show Michael Cole said that Rey Mysterio was injured last night and is a “game time decision”.

– The former Zack Ryder was in the house for last night’s WWE hall of fame ceremony:

Last night at @WWE Hall of Fame with my hot wife @ImChelseaGreen! pic.twitter.com/2IbsQVRYFO — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 19, 2025

