Rumored location for NXT Worlds Collide, update on Rey Mysterio, Matt Cardona attends WWE HOF
– WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE NXT Worlds Collide with AAA is expected to take place on Saturday June 7th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.
– During the Wrestlemania pre show Michael Cole said that Rey Mysterio was injured last night and is a “game time decision”.
– The former Zack Ryder was in the house for last night’s WWE hall of fame ceremony:
Last night at @WWE Hall of Fame with my hot wife @ImChelseaGreen! pic.twitter.com/2IbsQVRYFO
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 19, 2025