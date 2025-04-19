Randy Orton issues open challenge for WrestleMania 41 Sunday

Apr 19, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

Randy Orton is not going to miss his 20th WrestleMania and despite his match against Kevin Owens getting canceled due to his opponent’s legit injury, Orton is back on the card.

On Smackdown last night, The Viper issued an open challenge for WrestleMania Sunday and challenged any wrestler in town to show up and face him.

At this point it remains unclear if his opponent will be someone within WWE or someone who is rumored to have signed with the company lately.

