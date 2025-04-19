Punk on WWE being MAGA company, Paul is ready for the HOF, Becky Lynch at WWE HOF (video), more

– CM Punk reacting to fans saying WWE is MAGA company:

“I’m just supposed to quit my job because what? Because somebody on Twitter says WWE is a, quote unquote, ‘MAGA company’. Okay, well, you’re on Lord Elon Musk’s f**king Twitter saying stupid sh*t like, shut the f**k up.”

(source: CM Punk – The Ringer Wrestling Show)

– Logan Paul from the WWE red carpet:

“The fact that this is my third or fourth year wrestling and I’m already being inducted into the Hall of Fame is one of the greatest accomplishments in my life. I’m the youngest male to ever be inducted, six years ahead of The Rock. To be honest with you, I’m at a loss for words. I’m incredibly humbled. I can’t wait for you to see my speech. My speech is very good. I wrote it with ChatGPT, whatever, forewarning, it has a little AI in it, but I’ve been working on it and I think it’s gonna make my mom cry.”

