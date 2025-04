Penta calls Dominik a fake Mexican, Charlotte & Rey Mysterio at the WrestleMania After Dark launch party (video)

– Penta didn’t hold back when talking about Dominik Mysterio, calling out his heritage in blunt fashion. “Let me explain something about Dominic Mysterio. You guys know, but Dominik Mysterio is a fake Mexican. It’s the truth.”

Source: ESPN

– Charlotte Flair and Rey Mysterio talk to the press at WrestleMania After Dark launch party

