NXT Stand and Deliver live coverage

Apr 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, WWE presents NXT Stand & Deliver on Peacock and Netflix.

– On the pre show, Gigi Dolan and Tatum Paxley are victorious in the four way elimination match defeating the MetaGirls, Fatal influence and Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. They will now receive a Women’s Tag Team Title opportunity, this Tuesday night.

– Ricky Saints defeated Ethan Page retaining his North American Championship.

– Hank & Tank beats Fraxiom to become The NEW NXT Tag Team Champions

– Up next: NXT Women’s North American Title Ladder match

