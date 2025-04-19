Jey Uso captures the World Heavyweight title

In the opening match at Wrestlemania 41, Jey Uso defeated Gunther to become the new World Champion.

Uso counters a Gunther powerbomb with a powerbomb of his own, then a super kick followed by a spear. Uso hits a splash from the top rope, a second splash, a third splash and applies a sleeper hold, Gunther taps out.

After the match, Jimmy Uso came out to present the title to Jey as they hug, celebrate and YEET.

You cannot teach what Jey Uso has…His connection to our audience, his passion, his charisma…and generations of this business running through his veins. Jey @WWEUsos is your new World Heavyweight Champion. Congratulations…and… YEET pic.twitter.com/2RHZsPfEJa — Triple H (@TripleH) April 20, 2025

