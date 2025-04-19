Jey Uso captures the World Heavyweight title

Apr 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

In the opening match at Wrestlemania 41, Jey Uso defeated Gunther to become the new World Champion.

Uso counters a Gunther powerbomb with a powerbomb of his own, then a super kick followed by a spear. Uso hits a splash from the top rope, a second splash, a third splash and applies a sleeper hold, Gunther taps out.

After the match, Jimmy Uso came out to present the title to Jey as they hug, celebrate and YEET.

