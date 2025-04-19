Jacob Fatu wins the United States title at Wrestlemania 41
Jacob Fatu pinned LA Knight to capture the WWE United States Heavyweight championship.
Fatu attempted a swanton but Knight counters with a BFT, 1-2, Fatu grabs the bottom rope. Knight climbs the top rope but Fatu superkicks Knights ankle dropping him, then hits two swantons, 1-2-3.
After the match, WWE Legend Haku shows up and hugs Jacob as they celebrate together.
