HBK is ready for Stand & Deliver, Fuego Del Sol leaves the boots in the ring, Dynamite match announced
– Just Announced: “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight take on The Young Bucks next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.
THIS WEDNESDAY 4/23!#AEWDynamite
LIVE COAST-TO-COAST
8ET/5PT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax@SpeedballBailey/@Jet2Flyy vs @youngbucks
After Dynamite’s locker room celebration, Speedball Bailey + Kevin Knight fight the top of the locker room chain of command, Young Bucks! pic.twitter.com/kFnFIT8Zbn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 19, 2025
– WWE posted:
Early mornings, adrenaline, and purpose.#StandAndDeliver isn’t just a name, it’s the challenge.
Live today at 1PM ET/10AM PThttps://t.co/bQIo7TWqcjhttps://t.co/If9Ubu9g4L pic.twitter.com/cj7IywTx2g
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 19, 2025
– After 11 years, Fuego Del Sol is done
11 Years…
Ups. Downs. Everything in between.
I’ve been selfish and doing this for me. Now it’s time to focus on my family and feeding them.
I left everything I had left in the ring…including my boots.
From the bottom of my heart… Thank you all for everything.
Fuego is Done pic.twitter.com/Ix4KNGDYqz
— Fuego Del Sol (@FuegoDelSol) April 19, 2025