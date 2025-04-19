Finn Balor: “I feel like there is a time and a place for The Demon”

Finn Balor opened up about his iconic alter ego, The Demon, expressing a desire to revisit it in the future—but only under the right circumstances. Reflecting on its use in recent years, he admitted, “I feel like there is a time and a place for The Demon and it hasn’t been right for probably a couple of years.” He acknowledged the need to fix and reassess how the character is presented, stating, “That’s something that needs to be fixed and addressed and something I want to go back to in the future.”

Balor was clear that the timing hasn’t felt right recently, especially not during big weekends like the one he was referencing: “Right now, I don’t feel like, certainly this is the weekend for it.” He critiqued how the persona has been handled creatively, noting, “For whatever reason, it was kind of overused, a little bit. I don’t even know if overused is the right word, but it wasn’t used as effectively as I would have wished in the past.”

Looking ahead, he expressed his hope to take a more active role in shaping the character’s direction: “In the future, if we do it again, I would like to have more creative input in how it’s done, and I feel I’m in a good place now that I would be able to.”

Source: The Ringer Wrestling Show

