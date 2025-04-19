CM Punk shares his thoughts on the current pay structure in professional wrestling

CM Punk shared his thoughts on the current pay structure in professional wrestling, expressing frustration over how compensation has changed in recent years. At the heart of his concern was the shift away from performance-based pay. “The reason why I was so obsessed with the main event of WrestleMania is pay scale,” he explained, pointing out that in the past, a spot in the main event meant a bigger paycheck. “If I’m in the main event, I get paid more money. That does not exist anymore.”

According to Punk, today’s wrestlers are mostly on fixed salaries regardless of card placement, even if they’re earning large sums. “Everybody is on flat salary, and we get paid stupid money for what we do,” he said, before making it clear that he believes more should still be done. “Yes, I do think we should all get paid more based on things I see the company doing and shouting from the rooftops of how much money TKO is making.”

Despite his stance, Punk noted that personal wealth is no longer his primary concern. “I’m 46, I don’t need money at this point in my life.” Quoting the late rapper Biggie Smalls, he added, “Biggie was right; more money, more problems.” In the end, Punk summed up his disillusionment with the business side bluntly: “I hate it, so much.”

Source: The Ringer Wrestling Show

