Carmelo Hayes wins the Andre The Giant Memorial battle royal

Carmelo Hayes won the Andre The Giant Memorial battle royal last night on Smackdown, last eliminating his rival Andrade to win. The final four also had Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix.

The other participants this year were Akira Tozawa, Angel, Austin Theory, Berto, Brutus Creed, Carlito, Chad Gable, Cruz Del Toro, Dragon Lee, Elton Prince, Grayson Waller, Joaquin Wilde, Julius Creed, Karrion Kross, Kit Wilson, Ludwig Kaiser, Otis, Pete Dunne, Santos Escobar, R-Truth, The Miz, and Tyler Bate.

This was the 11th Andre The Giant Memorial battle royal to be held.

