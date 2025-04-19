Cardi B to host SummerSlam 2025

WWE has landed Cardi B as the host of this year’s two-night SummerSlam from New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

“I will finally be hosting,” B said in a video which aired on Smackdown. “And nobody better try me.”

The super popular Grammy Award-winning rapper filmed the SummerSlam commercial with Bianca Belair and rumors were flying around that she would somehow be involved in the show.

Tickets for SummerSlam go on pre-sale on Wednesday, April 30 and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 2.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

