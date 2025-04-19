Bret Hart to make history at the WWE Hall of Fame

Bret “Hit Man” Hart will make history tonight at the Hall of Fame as he becomes the only individual to be inducted into the WWE HOF on three separate occasions.

While there are a couple of two-time Hall of Famers, the popular former WWE champion is so far the only one with three under his belt, or in this case, rings on his fingers.

Hart was inducted individually in the class of 2006 by Steve Austin himself, who he will be sharing the stage with tonight as part of the Immortal Moment induction. In 2019, Hart returned on the HOF stage as he was inducted as part of The Hart Foundation with his brother-in-law, the late Jim Neidhart. His niece Natalya did the honors that night.

With this HOF induction, Steve Austin also becomes a two-time Hall of Famer after he was inducted individually by Vince McMahon in 2009.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

