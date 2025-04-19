Becky Lynch/WWE update, CM Punk getting ready for Wrestlemania (photo), Zelina Vega interview
– The belief among those spoken to is that Becky Lynch will be back very soon on television, reports PWInsider. Perhaps as soon as a big angle at WrestleMania this weekend.
– CM Punk rehearsing his WrestleMania 41 entrance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
#WWE #cmpunk pic.twitter.com/nm12jYftFJ
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) April 19, 2025
– Zelina Vega’s comments after Smackdown:
EXCLUSIVE: After defeating Women's United States Champion @ImChelseaGreen in back-to-back weeks, @ZelinaVegaWWE is ready to take Green's title.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/e4d9h2dqNH
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025