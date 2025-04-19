Becky Lynch/WWE update, CM Punk getting ready for Wrestlemania (photo), Zelina Vega interview

Apr 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– The belief among those spoken to is that Becky Lynch will be back very soon on television, reports PWInsider. Perhaps as soon as a big angle at WrestleMania this weekend.

CM Punk rehearsing his WrestleMania 41 entrance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Zelina Vega’s comments after Smackdown:

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kairi Sane

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal