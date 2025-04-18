The road to WrestleMania 41 winds down tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the live “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown from the T-Mobile Arena.

On tap for tonight’s show is a Seth Rollins opening segment in the commercial-free first hour, a main event segment with John Cena and Cody Rhodes, sit-down interviews with Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, The Street Profits vs. The Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag-Team titles, the 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, as well as Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, & Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, April 18, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 4/18/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then hear Joe Tessitore welcome us to the final stop on the road to WrestleMania 41.

LA Knight Attacks The Bloodline

We see various Superstar arrivals, including The Street Profits, The Motor City Machine Guns and finally, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. The latter two arrive in a car. As soon as they pop out, LA Knight runs up and attacks them and runs off.

Seth Rollins Kicks Things Off

Inside the T-Mobile Arena for the first time, we hear the familiar sounds of “BURN IT DOWN!” Seth Rollins emerges to a huge pop and a cool two-style suit. He heads to the ring as Wade Barrett joins Tessitore on commentary, to kick off this week’s show.

He starts us off by welcoming us to “Friday Night Rollins.” He babbles about being the visionary and yadda yadda and so on. After those obligatory opening remarks are out of the way, he takes his glasses off and stares at the WrestleMania sign in the rafters.

Fans start breaking out in a loud “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chant. Rollins drops down and sits cross-legged in the middle of the ring just like CM Punk. As soon as he does that, they break out in an “OTC! OTC!” chant. Rollins says he’ll get to The OTC in a minute, but he wants to get to the guys name they were chanting first.

They break out in another chant for “CM Punk! CM Punk!” Rollins says that’s the one and mentions how that chant is the reason he came back. Except when he came back to the ring, it wasn’t a WWE ring. So, did he come back because WWE fans were chanting his name, or because someone wrote him a big, fat check?

He goes on to talk about how Reigns loves when fans sing, like the crowd starts doing. “Roman Reiiiignnns! Roman..Roman Reiiiignnns!” He then makes a long point about how Punk and Reigns don’t know about sacrifice. He does. He talks about blowing his knee out and dealing with close family dying of cancer, but still being here.

Rollins mentions this started 12 years ago when Paul Heyman brought them into WWE, and it will end tomorrow night in the biggest and most important triple threat match in the history of this business. Rollins wraps up shortly thereafter and heads to the back.

2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Tessitore and Barrett run down the lineups for both nights of WrestleMania 41. After that, Rey Fenix’s theme hits and he makes his way to the ring. After he settles inside, the elaborate video package documenting the history of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal airs.

When the package wraps up, Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme plays and out he comes to take part in the annual battle royal as well. The ring is already filled up with a ton of bodies that must have come out while the aforementioned extended video package was playing.

The guys all start brawling in the ring and then the bell sounds to get things officially started. R-Truth is shown buddying up to Carlito, taking his apple and chomping away only for Carlito to attack him from behind. Truth fights back and eliminates Carlito.

After a bunch of early eliminations, things dwindle down to the final four, which includes Shinsuke Nakamura, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade and Rey Fenix. Out of nowhere, El Grande Americano, who comes out after Chad Gable was eliminated earlier, eliminates Fenix.

Nakamura is thrown out and it’s down to Andrade and Hayes, who know each other well following their best-of-seven series in 2024. They immediately smile and get after it following a close-up shot of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy at ringside. Hayes ends up eliminating Andrade for the win.

Winner of the 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Carmelo Hayes

Wade Barrett Interviews With Charlotte Flair

After highlights from last week’s attack, we shoot to Charlotte Flair sitting down with Wade Barrett. He asks Charlotte why things got ugly between herself and Tiffany. Flair says she doesn’t love it, they have moved passed it, she has a chip on her shoulder and she thinks Tiffany has a chip on her shoulder.

Charlotte then says she doesn’t love it but people are not really invested in their WrestleMania match and if there is anything that matters most to her, it’s that people tune in to see Flair at WrestleMania. And this is how they got there. She thinks this is what this business is about, it can be insensitive but that is how you get tough skin.

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY & Bianca Belair Talk WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley’s theme hits inside the building and out she comes to the ring for the next segment of the evening. The crowd loves her. She goes on to mention that this weekend will be her sixth WrestleMania. But this one is probably the most important to her.

She says she let herself get distracted by Bianca Belair and she lost her Championship. She says she could come out, talk and complain about the last few weeks but she won’t do that. She says Sunday she gets back what she wants and does what she has to do.

Rhea is walking out WrestleMania as a three time Women World’s Champion. IYO’s music hits and out comes the Women’s World Champion. As IYO is about to begin speaking, Bianca’s music hits and out she comes. Bianca begins to talk but the fans boo. She says she was definitely going to show up tonight because tonight might be her last night on SmackDown for a while.

Because at WrestleMania, she is walking out as Champion. And after that they put her through, she does not plan on letting it go any time soon. Naomi’s music hits and Rhea looks confused. Naomi tells Bianca that she finally decided to show up to SmackDown and she won’t even try to talk to her. She tells Bianca she filled up her voice mail box, called her and texted her.

She asks Bianca if their friendship means so little to them. She says she wanted to handle this in private. Bianca tells her she knows exactly why she is not responding. She said what she said and she meant it. Bianca tells her they won’t do this right now. Naomi gets in the ring and tells Bianca that Jade wasn’t there for her like she was.

Naomi says she will finish what she started with Jade tomorrow. Jade’s music hits and out she comes to the ring. Naomi stands behind Bianca and leaves the ring. Jade and Bianca argue in the ring and Rhea tells Jade that this isn’t about her. Naomi comes from behind and pushes Jade onto Rhea and Rhea falls back onto Bianca.

Jade and Naomi fight off to the outside and Rhea fights Bianca on the outside. Out come WWE officials to break it up. IYO climbs the top rope and lands a moon sault on them all.

LWO & Rey Fenix Challenge American Made

Backstage, we see Rey Fenix is in pain. In come American Made and Gable tells Rey that he had a great night but not as great as El Grande Americano.

In come Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio. All six men are face to face-off and Rey tells Gable that El Grande Americano will learn about Lucha Libre at WrestleMania. Gable gets angry and Rey challenges them to a six man tag team match.

WWE Tag-Team Championships

The Street Profits (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

Now it’s time for the lone championship contest of the evening. The challengers, former title-holders The Motor City Machine Guns make their way out. As Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin settle inside the squared circle for their title opportunity, the show shifts gears and cuts to a pre-match break.

When we return, as the Street Profits are about to enter the ring, The Motor City Machine Guns land double baseball slides and attack them. Sabin throws Ford into the ring as the bell rings and we are under way. Alex is tagged in and they double team Ford. Alex goes for the cover but Ford kicks out.

An arm bar by Alex and Sabin is tagged in. Ford with right hands and elbows onto both men. Ford clotheslines them both. Dawkins is tagged in and he lands a clothesline onto Sabin. Dawkins to the ropes and he lands a spinning back elbow. He gets Sabin in the corner and lands a splash.

Ford is tagged in and they land the Blockbuster Doomsday Device. He goes for the cover but Alex breaks it up. Dawkins with a right hand onto Alex. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Sabin hits a hurricanrana onto Ford. He climbs the top rope and lands a missile dropkick onto Ford.

Alex is tagged back in and they double team him. Alex goes for the cover but Ford kicks out. Sabin is tagged back in and Alex lifts Ford up on his shoulders. Alex climbs the top rope, Ford lands on his feet and he pushes Alex onto Sabin. Dawkins is tagged in and they double team. Sabin.

Dawkins goes for the cover but Sabin kicks out. Ford is tagged in, Sabin is thrown to the ropes and Alex tages himself in. They double team Ford and kick him in the corner. Dawkins gets on the ring apron, he knocks Alex down and Sabin knocks Dawkins down. Ford with a kick onto Sabin and he falls to the outside. Ford with a flying senton over the turnbuckle onto all three men.

Johnny Gargano and Ciampa jump the barricade and attack Ford. The referee rings the bell and they grab the World Tag Team titles and begin walking away. We cut to the back and see Nick Aldis. In comes Chelsea Green who tells him she has a formal complaint and he is served.

Aldis opens the document and begins to read it. Chelsea tells him that she will rectify the injustice that is that referee from last week. Aldis tells her that Zelina Vega gets another match tonight and he thanks her for the idea. Aldis tells her they don’t need Secret Hervice at ringside. He leaves and Chelsea begins yellow.

When the show returns, Back from commercial, DIY are with the Tag Team titles and Nick Aldis tells them to give back the titles. In come The Street Profits and The Motor City Machine Guns. All three teams argue with security breaking it up. Aldis grabs the titles and says that next week, the belts are getting hung up on the ring and on the line in a TLC match.

Randy Orton Demands An Opponent For WrestleMania 41, Issues Challenge

Randy Orton’s music hits and out he comes to the fans singing his theme. Orton says that as of now, he does not have an opponent for WrestleMania 41 and for the last few days, he and his wife have been in Vegas. They got to meet the WWE Universe, thousands have approached him and there is an excitement in the air.

He says his father was in the very first WrestleMania and 20 years later, he made his WrestleMania debut in the Garden. He says there is no way he is sitting out this year’s WrestleMania. If he competes, it will be the 20th time that he competes at WrestleMania.

He says this WrestleMania means so much to him and this is what he is going to do. Orton says he will throw it out in the universe. He will show up Sunday, boots tied up, gear on, just the right amount of baby oil on his skin and ready to deliver for the WWE Universe. He says he is doing it for them, for his family, for the boys in the back.

Orton challenges someone to step up and he will be there on Sunday, ready to go. But they will fall victim to the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment, RKO. Orton drops the microphone and his music hits.

Damian Priest Sends A Message To Drew McIntyre

We see clips of the WrestleMania kick off show with Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest fighting. Back in the arena, Byron Saxton is with Damian Priest. He tells Saxton that he is done answering questions about WrestleMania. He wants to send a message to Drew.

The same guy who didn’t bother to show up to SmackDown tonight, the same guy who tries to convince the world that he is a victim. He says Drew is not a victim yet. He tells Drew that he is not ready for this fight, this violence.

He tells Drew he will beat him so bad that he wishes he was future endeavored again. At WrestleMania, he is bringing the punishment and he will bury him.

Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green

A mysterious promo with the dates 4.25.25 airs. We then return inside the arena, where Zelina Vega makes her way to the ring with flames all over her entrance gear. We head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, Chelsea Green comes out. The bell rings and we are under way.

Green slams Vega onto the mat and goes for the cover but Vega kicks out. The fans chant “Chelsea”. She grabs Zelina but Zelina with a kick to the face. An arm drag by Zelina but Chelsea gets back up and hits her with a boot to the face. Right hands by Green. She grabs Zelina but Zelina throws Chelsea to the outside. Green grabs Zelina and drags her to the outside, throwing her into the barricade.

The referee Charles Robinson begins counting to 10 and Chelsea gets back in the ring and argues with him. She goes back to the outside and runs towards Zelina but Zelina throws her over the barricade and into the time keeper’s area. The referee counts to nine but both women get back in the ring and are face to face. Right hands by both women but Zelina with a clothesline.

Zelina runs towards Chelsea but Chelsea with a boot to the face. She goes for the cover but Zelina kicks out. Green places v on the top rope and she climbs the second rope. Chelsea goes for a suplex but Zelina reverses it into the Super Code Red for the win.

Winner: Zelina Vega

LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa

We head to another commercial break, and when we return, LA Knight’s music hits and out he comes to the ring. The fans chant “LA Knight” and he tells them “Let me talk to you”. He says what happened last week was inspiration because week after week, Solo, Tama Tonga and Fatu like to use the numbers and sneak attack.

And that’s why he sneak attacked Tama Tonga. Up next is Solo, which means at WrestleMania, it’s just him and Jacob Fatu. He says Jacob destroyed everything that is in front of him but LA Knight is a two time United States Champion. He tells Fatu that Fatu has never seen anything like LA Knight.

He tells Fatu that some day, some where, chances are that Fatu will be Champion but right now, he is talking about guarantees. And a guarantee is that tonight Solo will eat one and at WrestleMania, Fatu will eat a BFT with everyone saying “LA Knight, yeah”.

From there, the theme for Soloa Sikoa hits and he comes down to the ring for the next match of the evening, which is against “The Mega Star.” The bell sounds and off we go. They begin fighting, and then Solo throws Knight into the ring steps at ringside.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, Sikoa is still working Knight over on the ring apron on the floor. After Jacob Fatu runs down and gets involved, Braun Strowman runs out.

Winner: No Contest

LA Knight & Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa

As they all brawl, SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis announces that since they want to fight so bad and can’t keep their hands to themselves, this will be made an impromptu tag-team match. On that note, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see the match in progress. Strowman is tagged in and he hits Fatu with the Strowman express on the outside of the ring. He throws Fatu back int othe ring and Fatu with a super kick,. Fatu to the ropes and he lands a clothesline followed by a DDT.

He goes for the cover but Braun kicks out. Solo is tagged in and he hits Braun with a headbutt. Fatu is tagged back in and he kicks Braun in the face. Fatu with a head lock but Braun with a side slam. LA Knight is tagged in and as is Solo. LA Knight with a clothesline followed by a Russian leg sweep.

LA Knight pushes Fatu off the ring apron. LA Knight with a powerslam onto Solo followed by a leaping elbow drop. He goes for the cover but Fatu breaks it up. In comes Strowman who pushes Fatu to the outside of the ring. Braun goes for the Strowman express but Fatu throws him over the announce table.

LA Knight with a baseball slide onto Fatu. LA Knight back in the ring and Solo goes for the Samoan Spike, LA Knight ducks and he hits Solo with the BFT. He goes for the cover and gets the pin for the victory.

Winners: LA Knight & Braun Strowman

Wade Barrett Interviews Tiffany Stratton

After some highlights, we cut to an excerpt from Wade Barrett’s sit-down interview this weekend with Tiffany Stratton ahead of her women’s title defense against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 Saturday this weekend in Las Vegas, NV.

Barrett begins by asking her about their interview from a few weeks ago. She tells him that over the last few weeks, she felt bullied and taken advantage of. A few weeks ago, during their split screen sit down interview, she had a moment of insane discouragement, like she was not made for this or cut out for it.

But she turned that feeling into motivation. She went back to the drawing board, did her research and that next time she was going to gfo face to face with Flair, she would have a plan. She got the kill shoto n Flair. She says Flair has to respect her now.

He then goes on to ask her what will happen if Tiffy Time ends at WrestleMania 41. She tells him that won’t happen. This will be one of her hardest matches but she will channel that discouragement and turn it into motivation. She says she felt taken advantage of and at WrestleMania, she walks in and out as champ.

Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee & Rey Fenix vs. Chad Gable, Julius & Brutus Creed

Inside the arena, the legendary theme for Rey Mysterio hits to bring out the WWE Hall of Fame legend and his fellow LWO member, Dragon Lee. The two head to the ring. Their partner, Rey Fenix, makes his way out next. As the first team in our final match of the evening settles inside the squared circle, we head into a pre-match commercial.

When the show returns, Chad Gable and fellow American Made members, The Creed Brothers duo of Julius and Brutus Creed, make their respective ring walks. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After some back-and-forth action, Dragon Lee hits a big dive to the floor and then a top-rope crossbody in the ring.

Chad Gable gets involved and shifts the momentum into the favor of American Made. Rey chases him around the ring, but gets manhandled by Creed as he tries to slide back in. In the ring, Gable and both Creeds all leap off opposing corners for a trio of flying headbutts all at the same time.

On that note, the three pop up and gloat to the booing crowd inside T-Mobile Arena as the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return, American Made triple team Dragon Lee. Brutus goes for the cover but Fenix breaks it up.

Brutus throws Fenix to the outside and Julius is tagged in. They place Dragon Lee on the top rope and go for a suplex but Dragon Lee trips them up and they are in a tree of woe. Gable climbs the second rope but Dragon Lee trips him up and he lands a double stomp onto American Made.

Fenix is tagged in and he lands right hands onto Julius. Fenix to the ropes and he lands a spinning kick. He goes for the cover but Julius kicks out. He grabs Julius but Julius with a knee followed by an overhead belly to belly. He grabs Fenix but Fenix with a super kick.

A springboard take down by Fenix onto Julius. In come Brutus and Gable but Fenix takes them both down. Fenix with the Goodbye Amigo onto Julius. Dragon Lee with Operation Dragon onto Julius. Fenix with the meteora. He goes for the cover and gets the pin. Rey appears injured legitimately.

Winners: Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee & Rey Fenix

Cody Rhodes & John Cena Final Face-To-Face

It’s main event (segment) time!

When the previous match wraps up, we see some more promotion for WrestleMania 41 and head into another commercial break. When we return, Tessitore and Barrett run down results from tonight’s show as a graphic flashes on the screen. Cody Rhodes’ theme hits inside T-Mobile Arena.

Fans sing along as “The American Nightmare” emerges and makes his way to the ring for his final face-to-face with John Cena. He takes the mic as his music dies down. Before he can speak, the theme for John Cena hits and out he comes to confront Cody one final time before their clash on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Cena rants about Cody needing to make a decision between giving the fans what they want, or being a winner. Cody responds, telling Cena he calls him an errand boy, but he saw him naked at The Oscars. He says he’s an errand boy too, just for his new people outside of WWE.

Cody tells Cena it’s 2025 and he still can’t wrestle. The crowd boos a lot of what Cody says as soon as he tries to speak. Cena asks if this is the fans he’s fighting for. Cody ends up turning the crowd and they sing his name. Cena says Cody’s just like these fans. He doesn’t know what he wants.

Cena tells Cody he won’t need to know how to wrestle to beat him on Sunday. As soon as he says that, he thumbs Cody in the eye, hoists him up for an Attitude Adjustment with a cocky look on his face. Cody escapes out the back door and shows wrestling does matter, countering into his Cross Rhodes and leaving Cena laying.

He walks off posing with his title. Tessitore and Barrett run down the entire lineup for both nights of WrestleMania 41 once again. That’s how the WrestleMania 41 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

