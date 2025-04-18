Video: Rey Mysterio suffers an injury on Smackdown

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio suffered an injury tonight during his match on SmackDown. During the 6-man Tag Team match where he teamed with Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee against American Made, Mysterio got pulled out of the ring and landed hard on the back of his head at one point.

The “X” sign was then thrown up and he was assisted to the back during the commercial break. This comes one day before WrestleMania 41 and his match against El Grande Americano

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

