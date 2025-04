– Nick Aldis has announced that the 1st hour of tonight’s WrestleMania 41 go-home WWE Smackdown on USA will be commercial free.

Just one night before #WrestleMania, @RealNickAldis breaks down everything you need to know for tonight's #SmackDown including a commercial-free FIRST HOUR! 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/qBk3O9CBIA — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2025

