Trump being presented with the Ula Fala (video), Cody looking for payback on Travis Scott

Apr 18, 2025 - by staff

– President Donald Trump being presented with the Ula Fala!

— Cody Rhodes (via First Take) says he’s coming for payback on Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

“Triple H announced he’s coming to WrestleMania 41, so I’ll be looking for what we call in the wrestling business…a little bit of a receipt.

Payback on Travis Scott for his actions with The Rock and John Cena at Elimination Chamber.”

