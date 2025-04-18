Trump being presented with the Ula Fala (video), Cody looking for payback on Travis Scott

– President Donald Trump being presented with the Ula Fala!

DONALD TRUMP GETS PRESENTED THE ‘ULA FALA’ HOURS AFTER THE ROMAN REIGNS ARTICLE RELEASES pic.twitter.com/bL9qUXgIdD — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 17, 2025

— Cody Rhodes (via First Take) says he’s coming for payback on Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

“Triple H announced he’s coming to WrestleMania 41, so I’ll be looking for what we call in the wrestling business…a little bit of a receipt.

Payback on Travis Scott for his actions with The Rock and John Cena at Elimination Chamber.”

