Triple H on the WWE audience: “You listen to them, you adjust accordingly”

Triple H shared his thoughts on fan reactions and the creative process in wrestling, particularly how people on the internet often call for sudden changes in direction. He acknowledged the importance of listening to the audience and adjusting when necessary, saying, “You listen to them, you adjust accordingly, you try to think where they will go emotionally, but at the end of the day, we work them. This is, to me, where it gets fun.”

He admitted that no one gets it right all the time, and sometimes changes are needed if something isn’t working. “Look, nobody’s perfect, right? At the end of the day, you start to do some things, and if it’s not working, you go different directions or whatever that is. You pivot, maybe you don’t.” However, he took a jab at how frequently the term “pivot” is thrown around online, saying, “That’s the new word in the Internet now, pivot. You’ve got to pivot. We don’t like it, you have to pivot — no we don’t.”

Triple H made it clear that just because fans don’t immediately like something doesn’t mean the creative team needs to change course. He emphasized that WWE has a long-term vision in mind, finishing with, “You don’t know where it’s fucking going. There’s no pivot that needs to happen cause we know where it’s going.”

Source: WWE

