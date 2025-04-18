TNA Unbreakable PPV results

– On Countdown To Unbreakable, Dani Luna defeats Jakara Jackson

– Brian Myers defeats Leon Slater to end Countdown To Unbreakable

– Eric Young defeats JDC and Zachary Wentz to advance to the TNA international title match later

– Steve Maclin defeats Eddie Edwards and Ace Austin to advance to the TNA Intercontinental Title match

– Moose defeats Sidney Akeem aka the former Reggie to retain the TNA X Division Title

– The Hardys & Mike Santana defeat The Nemeth Brothers & Mustafa Ali

– TNA World Champion Joe Hendry & Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich defeated Frankie Kazarian & Tessa Blanchard

– Ace Austin introduces Chris Bey as he walks out “on his own two feet,” which Ace points out.

Chris tells the story that doctors said he may not be able to walk again, but the crowd cheers as they know the doctors were wrong and Chris is walking again.

Chris mentions Ace never left his side and is a real brother as he did things for Chris that some may have a hard time with.

Chris thanks the fans that they helped him beat the odds

“Look at me now”- Chris Bey

Crowd: “You’re unbreakable.” , “we Beylieve. ”

– Sami Callihan defeated Mance Warner in Barbed-wire Massacre, which felt like a love letter to Mick Foley/Terry Funk/Sabu

Sami won with a Mandible Claw and a piledriver with Barbed-wire wrapped around both of them. Like the ending of Sabu and Terry Funks Barbed-wire Match.

– Elijah sings a song promoting the Main Event

.@_Iam_Elijah_ delivers a special performance of “In TNA, We Walk This Way” at TNA Unbreakable! WATCH #TNAUnbreakable LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/jKFBpPPHtn pic.twitter.com/GJjQf8w9vR — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 18, 2025

Also, they’re still cleaning up the Barbed-wire Massacre

– TNA International Championship Tournament Finals Match

Steve Maclin beats AJ Francis & Eric Young to become The 1st Ever TNA International Champion

