The Undertaker believes the UK has “earned” a WrestleMania, plus Natalya and Charlotte notes
– WWE legend The Undertaker believes the UK has “earned” a WrestleMania.
“I think you guys [The United Kingdom] have more than earned it, and obviously you have the facilities and the capacity to do it.
“I’m just putting it out there. I don’t know anything, but I’m just saying, you guys should definitely be in line, that WrestleMania has to come to the United Kingdom.”
(Source: DailyMailUK)
– Charlotte Flair at the WrestleMania After Dark last night
– After her victorious Bloodsport debut late nite, Nattie Neidhart posted:
Doubt me now motherfuckers. pic.twitter.com/gmqEzP3VdG
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 18, 2025