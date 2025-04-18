The Undertaker believes the UK has “earned” a WrestleMania, plus Natalya and Charlotte notes

– WWE legend The Undertaker believes the UK has “earned” a WrestleMania.

“I think you guys [The United Kingdom] have more than earned it, and obviously you have the facilities and the capacity to do it.

“I’m just putting it out there. I don’t know anything, but I’m just saying, you guys should definitely be in line, that WrestleMania has to come to the United Kingdom.”

(Source: DailyMailUK)

– Charlotte Flair at the WrestleMania After Dark last night

– After her victorious Bloodsport debut late nite, Nattie Neidhart posted:

