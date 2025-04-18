The IInspiration back in action, Walk With Elijah Open Challenge announced

Apr 18, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– The IInspiration defeated WWE ID Kylie Rae and Nicole Matthews with The Driver Down at Prestige Wrestling’s Nothing to Lose show in Las Vegas.

– Announced earlier tonight:

