The IInspiration back in action, Walk With Elijah Open Challenge announced

– The IInspiration defeated WWE ID Kylie Rae and Nicole Matthews with The Driver Down at Prestige Wrestling’s Nothing to Lose show in Las Vegas.

– Announced earlier tonight:

BREAKING: @_Iam_Elijah_ will issue a Walk With Elijah Open Challenge at #TNARebellion LIVE on PPV and TNA+ on April 27 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California!

