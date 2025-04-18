The IInspiration back in action, Walk With Elijah Open Challenge announced
– The IInspiration defeated WWE ID Kylie Rae and Nicole Matthews with The Driver Down at Prestige Wrestling’s Nothing to Lose show in Las Vegas.
After 3 long years the IINSPIRATION is back better badder & victorious #NothingToLose pic.twitter.com/lehtUD3Wu6
— LAB™ (@ATLTheory) April 18, 2025
Bronzed & reaaaady to wreeestleeeee ♀️♥️@WrestlePrestige pic.twitter.com/Yajur9X18p
— Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) April 18, 2025
– Announced earlier tonight:
BREAKING: @_Iam_Elijah_ will issue a Walk With Elijah Open Challenge at #TNARebellion LIVE on PPV and TNA+ on April 27 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California!
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/ukH3W1ltIR pic.twitter.com/bRzYDGYab2
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 18, 2025