The former Alicia Fox spotted at TNA Unbreakable

Victoria Crawford (aka Alicia Fox), Singer Debbie Gibson (and DJ Ashba), Tim Malcolm of 90 Day Fiance are in attendance for TNA Unbreakable.

Victoria Crawford, Debbie Gibson, and Tim Malcolm are in the house for #TNAUnbreakable! WATCH #TNAUnbreakable LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/jKFBpPPHtn pic.twitter.com/DrZbj3apnR — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 18, 2025

