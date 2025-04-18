Steve Austin not planning to return to the ring, comments on John Cena’s heel turn

– Stone Cold Steve Austin made it clear he’s not planning a return to the ring, even though he still feels capable. “I can still whip some ass,” he said confidently, but added that he’s stepping back to make room for the next generation. “I’m not looking to get back in the ring at any time in the future because these young cats need something to shoot for.” Wrapping it up with classic Stone Cold attitude, he stated, “Stone Cold don’t need to beat nobody’s a** anymore.”

– Austin says that unlike his 2001 heel turn at WrestleMania X7 he thinks that John Cena’s turn “fits”, with Austin calling it a “breath of fresh air” for Cena’s character:

“To see what John’s doing and where he’s going right now, to me I love it, because he just means so much to all these people here whether you boo him or cheer him, to see him as a heel is a breath of fresh air for me so I dig it the most.

“I tried to turn heel that was something that didn’t need to happen, we tried to force that and it didn’t fit. I think the way John did it, I think it fits.”

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.. THE ONE AND ONLY @steveaustinBSR AUSTIN AUSTIN AUSTIN #McAfeeAtMania pic.twitter.com/VUYJu0d380 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 18, 2025

(Source: The Pat McAfee Show)

