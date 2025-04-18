Smackdown Preview

Apr 18, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Advertised Card for SmackDown..

– John Cena makes his returns to SmackDown

– Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

– Street Profits vs MCMG: #WWE Tag Team Championships

– Zelina, Kayden, Katana vs Chelsea Green, Piper and Alba

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jessika Carr

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal