Rhea Ripley on nearly quitting WWE

During an interview with Paste Magazine, WWE star Rhea Ripley opened up about her early career struggles. Rhea said the following about her reation to losing 16 of 20 matches in 2017…

“I literally broke down. I was at my lowest, and I wanted to quit. I wanted to give it all up, and I was like, ‘No, you have to continue for all the people that actually did believe in you. You have to prove the doubters wrong.’”

Rhea commented on overhauling her look for the 2018 Mae Young Classic…

“I said, ‘This is me now.’ And they were like, ‘Okay, we’ll see if it works.’ Luckily, I went out there, and I was so much more confident. The second Mae Young Classic, I was me. I didn’t care. I just wanted to go out there and do what I loved. I wanted to brutalize and entertain, and that’s where Rhea Ripley grew into.”

