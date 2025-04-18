Randy Orton and Jey Uso notes

– Randy Orton (via WWE on X) says Nick Aldis better tell him who his WrestleMania 41 opponent is on SmackDown

“I’m going to find out on SmackDown Friday…at least I better find out or Nick Aldis is eating yet another RKO, which I will pay the fine for happily.

I have no idea what’s going on. But I have my gear. I got my boots. I’ll be all warmed up in that ring, and I’m calling somebody out. I got to do something. I got to give the fans here in Vegas an RKO at WrestleMania. I got to. It’s number 20. Wish me luck.”

