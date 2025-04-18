Randy Orton and Jey Uso notes

Apr 18, 2025

Randy Orton (via WWE on X) says Nick Aldis better tell him who his WrestleMania 41 opponent is on SmackDown

“I’m going to find out on SmackDown Friday…at least I better find out or Nick Aldis is eating yet another RKO, which I will pay the fine for happily.

I have no idea what’s going on. But I have my gear. I got my boots. I’ll be all warmed up in that ring, and I’m calling somebody out. I got to do something. I got to give the fans here in Vegas an RKO at WrestleMania. I got to. It’s number 20. Wish me luck.”

Jey Uso Picks His Bar Fight Crew

