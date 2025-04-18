Photos: Calgary Hitmen honor Bret Hart, the Wrestlemania 41 stage
– The Calgary Hitmen raised Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart’s banner to the rafters to acknowledge the Hitman’s achievements in wrestling as well as his contributions to the Calgary Hitmen hockey franchise.
– The Wrestlemania 41 stage:
