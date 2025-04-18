Photos: Calgary Hitmen honor Bret Hart, the Wrestlemania 41 stage

Apr 18, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– The Calgary Hitmen raised Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart’s banner to the rafters to acknowledge the Hitman’s achievements in wrestling as well as his contributions to the Calgary Hitmen hockey franchise.

– The Wrestlemania 41 stage:

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jessika Carr

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal