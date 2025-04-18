McIntyre and Priest brawl (video), Jeff Cobb’s tease on X, Thursday night Collision viewership, more

– AEW Collision on Thursday night averaged 353,000 viewers; 0.08 P18-49 rating.

– Jeff Cobb drops a huge teaser on his expected move to WWE right before WrestleMania 41.

– Happy Birthday to The Brooklyn Brawler, Jacob Fatu, Debbie Combs & Todd Pettengill today!

– Drew McIntyre and Damien Priest brawl on stage at the WWE WrestleMania 41 Kickoff Show before Smackdown in Las Vegas.

DREW MCINTYRE AND DAMIAN PRIEST ABSOLUTELY HATE EACH OTHER #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/jtqxDwn5jB — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 18, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

