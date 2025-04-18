McIntyre and Priest brawl (video), Jeff Cobb’s tease on X, Thursday night Collision viewership, more

Apr 18, 2025 - by staff

– AEW Collision on Thursday night averaged 353,000 viewers; 0.08 P18-49 rating.

Jeff Cobb drops a huge teaser on his expected move to WWE right before WrestleMania 41.

– Happy Birthday to The Brooklyn Brawler, Jacob Fatu, Debbie Combs & Todd Pettengill today!

Drew McIntyre and Damien Priest brawl on stage at the WWE WrestleMania 41 Kickoff Show before Smackdown in Las Vegas.

