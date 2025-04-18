Logan Paul says he plans on becoming the face of WWE, Cena says he loves Vince McMahon

– Logan Paul says he plans on becoming the face of WWE, and that he knows that the fans love him “deep down”:

“Everyone thinks I’m a part-timer still, but nah man, this is my full-time gig. I am a WWE Superstar, professional wrestler, and I will be the face of this company one day.

I just gotta keep building, keep improving and keep progressing each match, and I think the fans see that.

Y’all can pretend like you don’t like me and maybe some of you really don’t, but I know deep down you love me, and that’s just me being humble.”

(source: Logan Paul on YouTube)

– John Cena was interviewed by the New York Times ahead of his WrestleMania 41 match with Cody Rhodes and was asked on his thoughts on his former WWE boss, Vince McMahon:

“I don’t care who hears it – I love Vince.

I’m not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations of any kind, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly.

I know people are going to be angry about that, but they can’t put their value on my relationship with somebody I love.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

