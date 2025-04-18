Lana signs WWE legends deal, Rick Saints on the “Tony fumbled” chants

– CJ Perry (Lana) has reportedly signed a Legends deal with WWE.

It was also noted that both Rusev and Lana are in Las Vegas and are fully expected to appear at either SmackDown, WrestleMania 41 or RAW.

(Source: PWInsider)

– Ricky Saints addressed the “Tony fumbled” chants that broke out during his appearance on WWE NXT, a reference to fans believing Tony Khan mishandled his potential. While he appreciated the support, he made it clear that his focus is on the present, not the past. “My reaction is, it’s not about what happened in the past. Let’s focus on now and my work that I’m doing now.”

He acknowledged the fans’ passion and how much their support means to him, saying, “I appreciate the sentiment that they care about me and have opinions about the situation,” but also urged fans to avoid negativity, adding, “but let’s not put somebody else down.” His response balanced gratitude with maturity, encouraging a shift in focus toward his current journey and growth.

(Source: Good Karma Wrestling)

