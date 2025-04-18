Four-hour AEW Summer Blockbuster show announced for June 11

AEW announced a four-hour Summer Blockbuster special set for Wednesday, June 11 live from Portland, Oregon.

This is the second four-hour broadcast to take place after the company announced Fyter Fest would be returning as a double taping of Dynamite and Collision and airing on a Wednesday night. Summer Blockbuster airs exactly a week after Fyter Fest.

Tickets for the show from the Moda Center will go on sale on April 28 at 10AM PT, with a pre-sale kicking off a few days before on April 24. Premium seats have an earlier on-sale with April 22 listed.

There will not be a Collision that week as the show will be part of this four-hour taping on Wednesday.

AEW trademarked the name Summer Blockbuster earlier this week with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

