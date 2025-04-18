Cole confirms Women’s title match to open night 2, Bron Breakker pays homage to his Uncle Scott

– Michael Cole announced during the WrestleMania Kickoff Show that the WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat match between Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley will open Night 2 on Sunday.

– Bron Breakker pays homage to his Uncle Scott with some Steiner Maths at the WWE WrestleMania Kickoff Show:

Bron Breakker paid homage to Scott Steiner with a Steiner Math promo of his own This is incredible pic.twitter.com/Tmg6tOztgf — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) April 18, 2025

“They say that all men are created equal.

But if you look at the Fatal 4 Way match & the other members that are in it, you’ll see that statement is not true.

See normally I’d have a 25% chance of winning.

But I’m a bad ass & that statement is not true!

See, Dominik Mysterio knows that he can’t beat me so he’s not even gonna try.

So I’ve got a 50% chance of winning right outta the gate!

Then you add Penta to the equation, but he’s scared of the dawg, so he’s got 25% chance of winning at best.

You add that to my already 50% chance of winning, I got a 62.5% chance of winning.

Then, you add Finn Balor to the equation – Now his record at WrestleMania is 1 in 3, which means he’s got a 33.3% chance of winning, he’s got a 66.7% chance of losing.

You add that to my already 62.5% chance of winning & I’m in for a 129.2% chance of winning!”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

