Cole confirms Women’s title match to open night 2, Bron Breakker pays homage to his Uncle Scott
– Michael Cole announced during the WrestleMania Kickoff Show that the WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat match between Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley will open Night 2 on Sunday.
– Bron Breakker pays homage to his Uncle Scott with some Steiner Maths at the WWE WrestleMania Kickoff Show:
Bron Breakker paid homage to Scott Steiner with a Steiner Math promo of his own
pic.twitter.com/Tmg6tOztgf
— Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) April 18, 2025
“They say that all men are created equal.
But if you look at the Fatal 4 Way match & the other members that are in it, you’ll see that statement is not true.
See normally I’d have a 25% chance of winning.
But I’m a bad ass & that statement is not true!
See, Dominik Mysterio knows that he can’t beat me so he’s not even gonna try.
So I’ve got a 50% chance of winning right outta the gate!
Then you add Penta to the equation, but he’s scared of the dawg, so he’s got 25% chance of winning at best.
You add that to my already 50% chance of winning, I got a 62.5% chance of winning.
Then, you add Finn Balor to the equation – Now his record at WrestleMania is 1 in 3, which means he’s got a 33.3% chance of winning, he’s got a 66.7% chance of losing.
You add that to my already 62.5% chance of winning & I’m in for a 129.2% chance of winning!”