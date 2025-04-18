Bloodsport XIII results from Las Vegas
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII took place April 17th, at the Pearl Concert Theater in Paradise, Nevada.
– “Legit” Leila Hirsch defeats Jordan Blade
– MAIKA submits Karmen Petrovich
– Charlie Dempsey TKOs Shinya Aoki in the technical dream match
– Karrion Kross survives JR Kratos’s onslaught and gets the win via submission
– “Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne mangles Timothy Thatcher’s hand for the tap out
– Nattie Neidhart beat Miyu Yamashita’s and after the match went after her again.
– Taivon Heights defeats Royce Isaacs after a hard-fought battle
– Michin came out with Shayna Baszler to the ring. Baszler beats Konami via ref stoppage.
– Zack Sabre Jr. knocks out Jonathan Gresham after going into overtime
– Gabe Kidd lands a piledriver and knocks out Josh Barnett