Bloodsport XIII results from Las Vegas

Apr 18, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII took place April 17th, at the Pearl Concert Theater in Paradise, Nevada.

– “Legit” Leila Hirsch defeats Jordan Blade

– MAIKA submits Karmen Petrovich

– Charlie Dempsey TKOs Shinya Aoki in the technical dream match

– Karrion Kross survives JR Kratos’s onslaught and gets the win via submission

– “Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne mangles Timothy Thatcher’s hand for the tap out

– Nattie Neidhart beat Miyu Yamashita’s and after the match went after her again.

– Taivon Heights defeats Royce Isaacs after a hard-fought battle

– Michin came out with Shayna Baszler to the ring. Baszler beats Konami via ref stoppage.

– Zack Sabre Jr. knocks out Jonathan Gresham after going into overtime

– Gabe Kidd lands a piledriver and knocks out Josh Barnett

