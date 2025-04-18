Big E confirms the return of Rusev to WWE, Viewership for AEW Dynamite

– Big E (via Fanatics) Live confirmed the WWE return of Rusev during a Fanatics live event in Las Vegas.

During the event, Big E and Tyler Breeze came across a signed Rusev trading card and said the following:

“This is Someone who has just been confirmed to return to WWE. I actually reached out to him and he confirmed that the news is indeed true. I don’t know when he’ll be back exactly. A blast from the past and now very on topic because he just announced he is returning to the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment.”

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday Night…

Average Viewers: 624,000

P18-49: 0.17

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

