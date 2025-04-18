4/17/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Cody Deaner talks to Santino about his contract since it expires may 4th, Santino enters him in an Ultimate-X Qualifying Match.

– Xia Brookside defeated Jasmyn Nyx with help from Rosemary.

– KC Navarro defeated Cody Deaner to qualify for Ultimate-X at TNA Rebellion.

– Heather by Elegance partners up with Maggie Lee since Ash is on holiday, they face NXT’s Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley.

– Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley defeated Heather by Elegance, and Maggie Lee, Dolin & Paxley just defeated one half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

– Heather by Elegance accidentally accepts a 4-Way Tag Team match for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships after 3 teams were yelling at her for a match, so she gave them all a match.

– Dani Luna defeated Jakara Jackson

– Elijah has a “Walk With Elijah” open challenge at #TNARebellion. He challenges “anyone from any company, a Legend or a new one wanting to make a name for themselves”

He also gets the crowd chanting “IN TNA, WE WALK THIS WAY”

– Brian Myers defeated Leon Slater

