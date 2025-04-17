Why Triple H dislikes certain podcasts, WWE Evolve matches for next week

– “It always makes me laugh in this day and age that old timers will do podcasts, where they’re giving away everything from their generation of the business and saying how terrible it is that these kids don’t kayfabe today…so….let me get this straight…you’re on a podcast telling everybody all the non-kayfabe stuff, and then complaining that there’s no kayfabe today? Genius.”

(Via Triple H in a sit-down interview with Peter Rosenberg on WWE’s YouTube channel)

– WWE Evolve general manager Stevie Turner announces the card for next week:

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Bryce Donovan

* Jackson Drake vs. “Super” Sean Legacy

* Carlee Bright returns to action

