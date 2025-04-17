Triple H: “This WrestleMania build is slightly weird”

Triple H explains why the booking heading into this year’s WrestleMania has been “slightly weird”:

“This WrestleMania build is slightly weird because there’s an additional two weeks from Rumble to Mania that normally isn’t there.

“And you had all these other shows – January 6, Netflix premiere. All the weeks of Netflix that were after that. Saturday Night’s Main Event. You add in all these other things. So you sort of had to systematically roll things out in little bits and pieces.

“So it’s a different build. Usually you’re just, ‘Here we go with that, boom’, put your foot on the gas and here we are, and usually two weeks out from WrestleMania you’re like, ‘Well fuck, I feel like we’re already there’ and now you’re trying to figure out how to do shit that’s not redundant. Add two more weeks to that now.

“So we had to be judicious with how we do things. So with some of this there are places where you can be like, ‘Huh, seems like this took off and then it leveled out, and then it’s gonna take off again.’

“So strategic storytelling that in the moment of time, you don’t really see or get. We’ll see if it works.”

(Via Triple H in a sit-down interview with Peter Rosenberg on WWE’s YouTube channel)

