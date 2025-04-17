Title change on AEW Collision
Nick Wayne defeated Komander to become The NEW ROH Television Champion.
EXCLUSIVE: @thenickwayne shares his comments after becoming the newly crowned @ringofhonor World TV Champion! pic.twitter.com/i3OygvzW8q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2025
#ANDNEW @ringofhonor World TV Champion @thenickwayne!
The youngest singles champion in the men's division ever in ROH history!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + MAX! pic.twitter.com/XEroOCJrce
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2025
The top 3 Youngest champions in ROH history:
1. Mark Briscoe: 18 years, 287 days (ROH Tag Team Champion)
2. Billie Starkz: 19 years, 118 days (ROH Women’s TV Champion)
3. Nick Wayne: 19 years, 277 days (ROH TV Champion)