Title change on AEW Collision

Apr 17, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Nick Wayne defeated Komander to become The NEW ROH Television Champion.

The top 3 Youngest champions in ROH history:

1. Mark Briscoe: 18 years, 287 days (ROH Tag Team Champion)

2. Billie Starkz: 19 years, 118 days (ROH Women’s TV Champion)

3. Nick Wayne: 19 years, 277 days (ROH TV Champion)

