Title change on AEW Collision

Nick Wayne defeated Komander to become The NEW ROH Television Champion.

EXCLUSIVE: @thenickwayne shares his comments after becoming the newly crowned @ringofhonor World TV Champion! pic.twitter.com/i3OygvzW8q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2025

#ANDNEW @ringofhonor World TV Champion @thenickwayne!

The youngest singles champion in the men's division ever in ROH history! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + MAX! pic.twitter.com/XEroOCJrce — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2025

The top 3 Youngest champions in ROH history:

1. Mark Briscoe: 18 years, 287 days (ROH Tag Team Champion)

2. Billie Starkz: 19 years, 118 days (ROH Women’s TV Champion)

3. Nick Wayne: 19 years, 277 days (ROH TV Champion)

