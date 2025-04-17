Triple H and Nick Khan revealed the story behind Travis Scott’s hard slap to Cody Rhodes, turns out, The Rock gave Travis some advice beforehand…

Khan: “(Triple H) did tell Travis after, like, ‘Hey, you know, that was a pretty hard slap. We’ll show you how to pull your punches a little bit.’

Travis said, ‘Dwayne Johnson told me you better slap the shit out of him or people are gonna think that you don’t have it, so I just did that.’

Triple H: “Ironically, the only person that didn’t complain about the slap was Cody Rhodes, he just wanted it to look good.”

It has been confirmed that Travis Scott will be at WrestleMania.

(Source: The Ankler)

