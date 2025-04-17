Sarah Stock released by AEW, update on The Rock’s WrestleMania status

– According to Fightful Select, AEW has reportedly released coach and producer Sarah Stock. There’s no word on why she was released; the site notes that there was word she had raised issues with AEW’s mental health program and department being “heavily shifted” but there is no word on whether that contributed to her exit.

Stock joined the company as a coach and producer back in March of 2023.

– The Rock is now expected to appear at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

It was noted that his appearance at WrestleMania 41 has been a big point of discussion internally in WWE and he’s expected to show up in some capacity

(Source: WrestleVotes)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

